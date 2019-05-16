Supreme Court To Give Judgment In Ekiti Suits, May 24

The Supreme Court has fixed May 24 to deliver judgment in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, challenging the election of Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state.

Appellant in the appeal, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had urged the Supreme Court to reverse the decision of the Ekiti State governorship election petition tribunal and that of the court of appeal, which both held that it failed to establish rigging and malpractices in the election that produced Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The PDP insisted that contrary to the decision of the tribunal and the Court of Appeal, all documents front loaded at the tribunal were demonstrated as allowed by law and not dumped on the tribunal as erroneously held by the two lower court.