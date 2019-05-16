Why We Postponed Kogi, Bayelsa Elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why it postponed the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Commission considered the pleas from the Bayelsa State government.

Appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Oyekanmi said the state’s Deputy Governor, John Jonah said the initial date for the election, November 4 coincided with the State’s Annual Thanksgiving Day which is backed by the Bayelsa State Thanksgiving Day Law 2012.

“Recall that on April 9, the Commission released a timetable and the schedule of activities for the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections for the elections to hold on November 2.

“But after we released that time table, we received an appeal from the Bayelsa State government first from Governor Dickson. Then we got another letter from the Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

“Then we got appeals from the religious leaders and traditional rulers drawing the Commission’s attention to the fact that November 2 coincides with the Bayelsa State Thanksgiving Day with is backed by the law enacted by the State House of Assembly since 2012,” he stated.

When asked if Kogi State has been communicated of the new date for the election, the INEC official replied saying: “We did not inform Kogi about the date but of course with the fixing of the date, they will know and will be communicated to.”

On plans made by the electoral body in conducting the forthcoming elections in the two states, Oyekanmi explained the template used in the recently held general elections will be repeated.

He, however, explained that the Commission has learned from its previous mistakes, vowing that it will avoid a repeat of such.