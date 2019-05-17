Osinbajo Receives Imo Merit Award

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been conferred the award of Grande Chancellor of Imo State.

Professor Osinbajo was conferred the honour at the Imo Merit Award ceremony which held in the state on Friday, May 17.

At the ceremony, Governor Rochas Okorocha who was the chief host, said the Vice President was being honored for his selfless services to the Nigerian people.

He urged young Nigerians to study and follow the footsteps of the Vice President who he described as a humble man with numerous achievements beneath his belt.

In his appreciation speech, Vice President Osinbajo said the award which came too him as a surprise, was a pleasant one.

Osinbajo said it is a great privilege and an honour to have been conferred with the “Unique recognition”.

“I must confess that I am most pleasantly surprised by this conferment,” Osinbajo said.

READ ALSO: We Have Built The Second Best Police Headquarters In Nigeria – Okorocha

He thanked the governor, the government and people of Imo State for the award and dedicated the honour to all Nigerians who are giving back selflessly to the society.

Osinabjo urged Nigerians to be more patriotic and give back to the nation.

“Having said all these, let me say that our nation, this nation which we all call ours deserve the very best that each and every one of us can give it….

“Wherever we find ourselves, it is important for us to recognise that true greatness, true significance, true contribution to our country does not require us to be Governors, Presidents or Vice Presidents, it only requires us to be concerned about the other person, to be concerned about how other people live, to be concerned about the down trodden and those who cannot help themselves; and to be concerned about selfless service.”

Osinbajo’s award comes on the heels of the official commissioning of the Imo International Exhibition Centre in Owerri the state capital.

Osinbajo who was chief guest at the commissioning exercise commended the Imo State governor.

He said Okorocha’s legacy projects will be remembered for many years to come.