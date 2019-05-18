Police Rescue Kidnapped Expatriate, Arrest Suspects In Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police command has rescued a Syrian, Mr. Chassan Nasila, who was kidnapped on April 30, 2019.

Nasila who works for Zenith Construction Company was abducted in Mbiaya, Uruan Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing journalists on the development, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, said that three suspected kidnappers were gunned down by the Special Anti-robbery Squad while trying to escape.

“The suspects were also involved in a lot of robberies around Uyo and Calabar, three suspects who were attempting to escape during the rescue operation were gun down.”

READ ALSO: EFCC Nabs Herbalist Impersonating GMD NNPC, Femi Adesina, Others

The Police spokesman also revealed that the hoodlums were involved in the kidnap and killing of General Edet Akpan (Rtd) and the Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium, his highness, Robert James Obot in 2010.

“They have been responsible for a lot of kidnappings within the state and Cross River state.

“A lot of high profile kidnappings and killing in the state; including the kidnapping of General Edet Akpan Rtd, the killing of his highness Robert James Obot, the Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium, and Dr. Udosen of St. Luke’s Hospital Anua.

MacDon said that until their encounter on Friday, the suspected hoodlums were responsible for the killing of a police officer.

“The said hoodlums also shot dead a sergeant Mohammed Saba, personnel of 26pmf in Uyo, attached to the zone on special duties and carted away his AK-47 rifle.”

Men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) also demolished a suspended kidnappers den at Ikot Anyan, by Ekpri Nsukara on the outskirts of Uyo.