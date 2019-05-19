Boko Haram: Don’t Sack Security Chiefs As If They Haven’t Performed, Says Rtd Colonel

A retired military officer, Colonel Hassan Stan-Labo has warned the Federal Government against sacking the security chiefs lest it creates an impression that they did not perform.

While appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics in Lagos, Stan-Labo decried the spate of violence in the country but noted that dismissing the service chiefs is not the answer.

He recalled that prior to the appointment of the service chiefs in 2015, the nation witnessed a reduction in the rate of terrorists activities.

“My only grouse with those who insist that they be changed is the manner in which it is presented. We shouldn’t look like a nation that is not grateful.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram Has Gone Beyond FG’s Capacity, Says Obasanjo

“These are gentlemen who brought us out of the doldrums we found ourselves in the northeast when they took over when Mr President just came on board in 2015.

“These service chiefs went there and performed wonders. They came in with what I will call the magic wand. Till today, I don’t know how they did it.

“Fine the thing has degenerated now, if it is the general impression that new hands be brought on board, please don’t ease them out in such a manner as to give the impression that they have not performed,” he stated.

When asked what he wished President Muhammadu Buhari to have done better in the last four years, his response was on the management of the nation’s borders.

He noted that if the President had taken decisive action in tackling the border issues, trans-border crimes would have been reduced.