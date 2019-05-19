Gunmen Abduct Three Travelers In Ondo

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted three persons traveling along the Auga/Ikare-Akoko road in Ondo State.

The victims were in a Toyota Corolla car and a Mitsubishi Pickup Van and were said to be going to attend a wedding ceremony in Ikare-Akoko.

The wife of one of the victims was left with her two children to report the incident for possible negotiation on payment of ransom.

The police in conjunction with the local vigilante group had swung into action and now engaged in searching the nearby bushes in a bid to rescue the victims.

The Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, SP Femi Joseph confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He noted that the police are presently on the trial of the perpetrators of the wicked act to apprehend them.