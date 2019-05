Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova swept past Britain’s Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-4 to win the WTA Italian Open on Sunday.

Pliskova, the 2017 French Open semi-finalist, clinched her 13th career title, in her final warm-up tournament on clay before Roland Garros starts on May 26.

READ ALSO: Ozil Dines With Turkey’s Erdogan During Ramadan Iftar

AFP