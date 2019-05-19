Police Arrest Traffic Robbery Suspects, Recover Firearms In Lagos

The Lagos Police Command said it intercepted and arrested a gang of traffic robbery suspects at Cassidy bus stop in the Okokomaiko area of the metropolis.

In a communique by its spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, the police said the robbers were apprehended at about 10.20pm on Saturday.

DSP Elkana said “policemen from Okokomaiko Police Station, on surveillance patrol intercepted a gang of traffic robbery suspects,the hoodlums engaged the police in a gun battle but eventually succumbed to the superior power of the Police”.

He added that one of the hoodlums was fatally injured and one Adigun Ganiyu ‘M’ 26years old, was arrested, while other gang members escaped.

“One Double barrel Gun with one live cartridge and two expanded cartridges were recovered. One motorcycle used by the hoodlums for the robbery operation was also recovered.

“The suspect confessed that their gang is responsible for series of traffic robbery along Okokomaiko and he is helping investigators with useful information about his fleeing Colleagues. Investigation is ongoing,” the statement partly read.

In a related development on 18/5/2019 at about 2030hrs surveillance patrol team attached to Ilemba Hausa Police Station, intercepted a gang of traffic robbery suspects operating on motorcycle along Church bus stop Ilemba and shooting sporadically.

One Justice Igboanusi m 29 years old of no 11 jinadu street Ajangbadi was arrested and one short double barrels gun with one live cartridge was recovered from him while other gang members escaped. Investigation is ongoing. Suspects will be charged to Court.