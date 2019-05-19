Police Kill Suspected Kidnapper Of UBEC Chairman

A kidnap kingpin and armed robber, who recently orchestrated the kidnap of the chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) along Abuja- Kaduna road, Mr Sumaila Sule is dead.

A statement from the force public relations officer, Mr Frank Mba says the suspect, Sumaila Sule, alias Shaho, a native of Rijana village in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State is one of the most vicious and most wanted kidnappers that has been terrorizing citizens in Kaduna and its environs.

Mr Mba said he died in the early hours of 18th may, 2019 following multiple bullet wounds he sustained during a deadly shootout with police operatives attached to operation puff adder.

The statement adds that the shootout took place in the evening of 17th may 2019, at the outskirts of Rijana village.

According to Mba, police operatives, in line with the mandate of operation puff adder, were carrying out routine surveillance and raid of suspected criminal hide-outs, when they suddenly came under gun fire attack from a heavily armed criminal gang.

The police team fought back gallantly, repelling the attack and eventually bringing Shaho down, whilst his gang members fled.

Shaho was rushed to hospital, where he eventually died the next day.

Acting on information elicited from the suspect before his death, police operatives, between the 18th and 19th of may 2019, carried out sweeping follow-up operations at different target locations which led to the arrest of four other members of Shaho’s gang and the recovery of three (3) AK 47 rifles.

The arrested gang members include: musa hassan 26yrs, yau umar 25yrs, umar musa 22yrs and muhammad sani 28yrs , all males and natives of Rijiana village Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.