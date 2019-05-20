Avoid Inflammatory Statements, Tinubu Appeals To Elderly Nigerians

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has appealed to elderly Nigerians to avoid ‘inflammatory statements’ that could undermine peaceful co-existence among the nation’s diverse communities.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted Tinubu who spoke after an Iftar dinner meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, urged Nigerians to rally round the Federal Government to solve the challenges and stabilise the polity, owing to the enormous challenges facing the nation.

“The President worked hard and will continue to do so to ensure peace and stability in the country, which are important for the economy to make progress. These are the key pegs of his agenda. Let us all come together to support him.”

The APC National Leader commended President Buhari for the recognition of June 12th as the nation’s Democracy Day.

Others present at the meeting include; Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and Emir of Kazaure, Dr. Najib Hussaini Adamu, Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Isa Dodo, Malam Mamman Daura, Isma’ila Isa, Mr Wale Tinubu and Mr Hakeem P. Fahm, the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Lagos State.