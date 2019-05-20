Economy: ‘Buhari’s Second Term Will Be Revolutionary’ – Oshinaga

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Segun Oshinaga, says the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari will be revolutionary.

While appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, he said the ease of doing business in the country will be the nation’s golden era.

“I believe that Buhari’s second term will be revolutionary in almost every sphere. I believe that the business in the next for years will be Nigeria’s golden era as all hands will be on deck to fit this country.

“I believe that the President will look across this nation from the north to the south, from the east to the west for the brightest and smartest hands to fix this country,” he stated.

His comments follow the latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicating that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown by 2.01% in the first quarter of 2019.

When comparing the first quarter of 2018, which recorded real GDP growth rate of 1.89%, NBS noted that the first quarter 2019 growth rate represented an increase of 0.12% points.

But reacting to the report, Oshinaga who is also a Public Affairs Analyst said at the expiration of Buhari’s presidency in 2023, the nation will be the food basket of the continent.

According to him, the country will boast of having a non-oil sector of the economy raking in more dividends that the oil sector.

“At the end of these four years, we will be the food basket of Africa. At the end of these four years, we will have a non-oil sector doing several times more than the oil sector has been doing,” he stated.