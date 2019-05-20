FG Condemns Killing Of Nigerian Peace Keeper In Mali

Channels Television  
May 20, 2019
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama

 

The Federal Government has condemned the attacks on the UN Peace Keepers by unidentified gunmen, leading to the death of a Nigerian UN peacekeeper in Timbuktu, northern Mali.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, condemned the attack in a series of tweets this on Sunday in Abuja.

Onyeama’s reaction follows comments by the UN Secretary General, Mr Antonio Gettress, who said the attacks, which occurred in separate incidents in Tessalit and Timbuktu, left four other UN peacekeepers, including another Nigerian injured.

 



