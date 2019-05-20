FG Condemns Killing Of Nigerian Peace Keeper In Mali

The Federal Government has condemned the attacks on the UN Peace Keepers by unidentified gunmen, leading to the death of a Nigerian UN peacekeeper in Timbuktu, northern Mali.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, condemned the attack in a series of tweets this on Sunday in Abuja.

Onyeama’s reaction follows comments by the UN Secretary General, Mr Antonio Gettress, who said the attacks, which occurred in separate incidents in Tessalit and Timbuktu, left four other UN peacekeepers, including another Nigerian injured.

Strong condemnation of the attack on peacekeepers in Sunday’s attacks on @UN_MINUSMA in #Timbuktu & #Tessalit, Mali.The attack caused the death of a Nigerian peacekeeper, who succumbed to his wounds following the armed attack by unidentified assailants. Heartfelt condolences to.. — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) May 19, 2019

..the bereaved family and prayers for the speedy recovery of another Nigerian peacekeeper who was wounded in the same attack.

Also for three #Chadian peacekeepers who were wounded when their mine-protected vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Tessalit, Kidal region. — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) May 19, 2019