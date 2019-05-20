Magu Speaks About EFCC Probe Of Saraki, Okorocha, Naira Marley

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has been speaking about the latest efforts by the agency to fight corruption in the country.

He says the commission is more determined to unravel more cases of money laundering and financial crimes allegedly committed by some prominent Nigerians.

In this interview with Channels Television’s London correspondent, Juliana Olayinka, Mr Magu confirmed that an investigation is underway involving the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Asked if an investigation is ongoing regarding the governor, he responded, “definitely”.

“Of course, we are doing a couple of checks and investigations here and there. We are investigating almost everybody,” the EFCC boss added.

He also explained that there is nothing personal in the EFCC’s probe of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The EFCC boss described the case involving rising star Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, as most unfortunate.