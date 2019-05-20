Ondo Youths Protest Over Lack Of Development In Ilaje

Youths from the oil-producing Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have staged a peaceful protest in some communities in the area.

The protesters, carrying placards with various inscriptions, said they were unhappy with the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), the government agency in charge of developing communities in the LGA.

They decried the lack of development in Ilaje, alleging that OSOPADEC has not executed any project in the area in the last two years.

READ ALSO: Floods Hit Parts Of Lagos After Heavy Rains

The youths, therefore, called for a total autonomy of the agency to enable it carry out its responsibilities effectively.

Motorists and commuters also decried the deplorable condition of roads in Ilaje.

But the chairman of OSOPADEC, Olugbenga Edema, told Channels Television that claims that the commission has not executed any project in Ilaje in the last two years were untrue.

He equally spoke about the issue of autonomy for the agency.

See photos below: