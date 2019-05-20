Presidential Inauguration: Nigeria Is Safe For World Leaders To Come, Says Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has assured that the Presidential Inauguration Day and National Democracy Day will be safe for foreign dignitaries and world leaders coming into the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made this known at a world press conference in Abuja, where he reeled out the program of events for days leading to both programs

“I can assure you Nigeria is safe for all the world leaders to come and attend.

“Swear-in of the President and Vice President is slated for Wednesday, May 29 at the Eagles Square, followed by a state banquet at the state house in the evening of the same day.”

He further explained that the Democracy Day celebration, which will kick-off on June 7, will feature three main events, and end with a parade and Gala night on June 12.

“The events celebrating the June 12 and Democracy Day will kick-off on Friday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 11 will feature three events; the PMB oratorical contest at ICC, an Anti-corruption summit at Transcorp Hilton and the First Lady’s commissioning programme in Yola, Adamawa State.”

He added that; “Wednesday, June 12 will start off with a parade at the eagle square and the democracy programme will wrap up with a dinner and gala night at the statehouse conference centre.

Mr Mohammed also clarified that the Federal Government has declared May 29 and June 12 as public holidays to mark the events.

“On the issue of public holiday, I believe that May 29 still remains a public holiday, of course, June 12, the National Assembly has proclaimed a national holiday.”