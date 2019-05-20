PSG Say Mbappe To Stay At Club Next Season

Channels Television  
Updated May 20, 2019
Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian MBappe (R) vies with Dijon’s Island goalkeeper Alex Runarsson during the French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Dijon at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on May 18, 2019. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

 

French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Monday insisted that star striker Kylian Mbappe would stay at the club next season, despite the World Cup-winner hinting that he could leave.

The 20-year-old said on Sunday that he wanted more “responsibilities, maybe at PSG, maybe elsewhere” after winning the Ligue 1 player of the season award.

But PSG said in a statement on Twitter: “Strong ties have united PSG and Kylian Mbappe for two years and that story will continue next season.”

AFP 



