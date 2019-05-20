School Gardener Arrested For Murder Of SS3 Student

The Lagos State police command says it has apprehended a Gardner in a secondary school, for allegedly murdering a Senior Secondary school student.

This is according to a statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, on Sunday.

DSP Elkana stated that Iponri Police Station received a complaint from Jubril Martins Memorial Grammar School Iponri that on 15/05/2019 at about 4.40pm one Femi Aderonmu m’ a gardener with the said School engaged one Adagun Rafiu m’ aged 16yrs an SSS 3 student in a fight along Oke-Olu road Iponri and in the process the student fell down and became unconscious and was rushed to Smith Medical Hospital where he later died.

Eye witness accounts show that the deceased person was returning home with his friends after writing WAEC and the suspect blocked him on the way and pulled him down, on the accusation that the deceased student has insulted him before.

Homicide detectives from State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba, have visited the Crime scene, corpse of the deceased is deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

The police spokesman noted that the arrested suspect has will be charged to Court for murder.