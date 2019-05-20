There Is Lot Of Rot In The Education System – FG

The Federal Government says decried the level of examination malpractise, saying that there is a lot of rot in the nation’s education system.

Professor Abubakar Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), made this known in Abuja on Saturday.

While unveiling the re-modelled headquarters of the Joint Admissions and the Matriculation Board (JAMB), he commended “the demonstration of integrity and transparency exhibited by board.”

READ ALSO: Ortom Sanctions Traditional Ruler Over Threats To Cameroonian Refugees

“The outcome of the exercise (JAMB) has revealed that there is a lot of rot in the education system. Sadly, the youths that should be the hope of the future of the country are deeply involved in the cankerworm of examination malpractice.

“However I am happy that the JAMB has again led in the sanitation exercise of the registration process of public examination,” he stated.

He however maintained that that the rot in the education system must not be allowed to continue.