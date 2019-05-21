Court Sentences Cameroonian Cook To Death By Hanging For Killing Boss

A Lagos High Court sitting in the Igbosere area has sentenced a Cameroonian cook, Leudjou Koyemen Joel, to death for the murder of his boss, Dayo Adeleke.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye while delivering judgement on Tuesday nearly two years after the offense was committed, convicted Joel on a one-count charge of murder.

The accused Leudjou Joel on December 20, 2016, stabbed his boss Adeleke daughter of the late Brigadier General Adekola Alfred Adeleke, in the neck and heart shortly after she returned from the office.

He was apprehended at the gate of the deceased’s Park View Estate, Ikoyi gate in an attempt to run away.

READ ALSO: School Gardener Arrested For Murder Of SS3 Student

During interrogation, he told the police that he was angry with his boss for refusing to give him a two-week salary advance which he requested for earlier that morning.

Joel, a refugee from Cameroon was being rehabilitated in a church in Lagos and was employed by Adeleke on compassionate grounds following a request by the pastor of the church.

Seven months later, and exactly three months after her engagement to her fiancée, she was murdered.