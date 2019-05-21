Huawei Holds Talks With Google Over US Ban

Channels Television  
Updated May 21, 2019
A Huawei logo is displayed at a retail store in Beijing on May 20, 2019. FRED DUFOUR / AFP

 

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei on Tuesday said the company was discussing with Google how to deal with a US ban on companies selling or transferring US technology to Huawei.

The talks come after the US internet giant, whose Android mobile operating system powers most of the world’s smartphones, said this week it was beginning to cut ties with Huawei in light of the ban.

READ ALSO: How Huawei Sanctions Can Hurt US Tech Firms

Google is a “highly responsible company,” Ren said, and that the two sides were “discussing how to create a response plan”.

AFP



More on Business

FEC Approves 0.2 Percent Import Levies

LG Funds: Governors Ask Buhari To Call NFIU To Order

Ponzi Scheme: SEC Warns Nigerians Against ‘Loom Money’

MTN Lists Shares On Nigerian Stock Exchange

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV