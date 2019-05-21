Police Deploy Personnel To Katsina Communities After Attacks

The Katsina State Police Commissioner, Sanusi Buba, has deployed patrol teams to Batsari, one of the three affected Local Government Areas attacked by bandits on Tuesday.

A statement by the spokesman of the Command, SP Gambo Isah, on Tuesday evening, stressed that the reinforcement will restore normalcy to the communities.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and have confidence in the efforts of security agencies.

“This morning at about 10:00hrs, while our Teams were responding to distress calls at Danmusa and Faskari, bandits in their numbers seized the opportunity and attacked farmers from Yar Gamji village, Batsari LGA of Katsina, in their farmlands and killed 18 of them. Before the arrival of the police, Army and Airforce the attackers escaped into Rugu forest.

“The villagers were angry and staged a protest while some bad elements among them went on a rampage and wanted to attack Batsari Division.”

He added that: “The commissioner is calling on members of the public, especially in the affected areas to always have confidence on the security agencies and partner with them in the on-going battle against the insurgency”.

He assured that everything has been brought under control and normalcy has returned to the area.