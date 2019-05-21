President Buhari Vows To Intensify Fight Against Drug Traffickers

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to intensify the offensive against drug traffickers.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, urged Nigerians in the diaspora to always provide information that will help the government to curb the menace.

President Buhari who received leaders of Nigerian Community in Saudi Arabia at the end of his Umrah trip on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia said efforts should be intensified to expose those involved in drug trafficking and illegal trade in the country, assuring that appropriate actions would be taken.

He urged citizens to refrain from breaching the laws of Nigeria and other countries.

“Every country has its own unpatriotic citizens. In China and Saudi Arabia, the laws are stringent on these things. Our citizens must obey our laws. They must respect the laws of other jurisdictions and if they don’t, then they should blame themselves, not the harsh laws that they meet.”

The President said the recent exposure of a network of drug dealers operating at one of Nigeria’s international airports, who were discovered to be tagging bags filled with drugs in the name of innocent passengers, called for expansion of searchlights.

The President expressed gratitude for the support and prayers of Nigerians in Saudi Arabia for the wellbeing of the country, assuring them that his administration will do its best to secure the country, improve the economy and fight corruption.

“We have tried in the war against terrorism and citizens in the Northeast are our best witnesses. Agriculture is doing well, to the point that we are food self-sufficient, as a result, helping the nation to save money on imports,” he added.

The leader of Nigerian diaspora community delegation, Alhaji Umar Abubakar Dan Hadejia, congratulated the President on his second term re-election and promised their continued support.

The delegation listed a number of challenges they were facing in Saudi Arabia, including activities of drug traffickers, highlighting the recent incident of Miss Zainab Habibu Aliyu, whose name tag was attached to a drug-filled bag at the airport in Kano, leading to her arrest and prolonged detention in Saudi Arabia.

Miss Aliyu was released after President Buhari’s intervention and had been reunited with her family.