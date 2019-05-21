Reps Adopt Bill Banning Use Of Plastic Bags, Prescribe N500,000 Fine

The House of Representatives Committee on the Environment and Habitat has approved a bill prohibiting the use, manufacture and importation of all plastic bags used for commercial and household packaging.

The lawmakers on Tuesday passed the bill, Plastic Bags (Prohibition) Bill, 2018, with the hope that it will address the issue of relieving pressure on landfills and protect the environment.

The bill enacted by the National Assembly, states that a retailer shall offer a paper bag to the customer at a point of sale; and failure to do so, such retailer is guilty of an offence.

It also added that a manufacturer of plastic bags, for the purpose of selling, whether as a carryout bag is guilty of an offence.

According to the bill, any person found guilty shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N500, 000, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or to both such fine and imprisonment.

It also prescribes a fine of N5 million to companies guilty of the offences.

