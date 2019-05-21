Wike ‘Sacks’ Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Harbouring Cultists

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved the withdrawal of the Certificate of Recognition of a traditional ruler in the state.

The traditional ruler, HRM Monday Frank Noryaa, Gbenemene Baabe, was removed following his alleged indictment on cult-related activities within his kingdom.

This was disclosed on Monday, in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

“The Traditional Ruler was also indicted for harbouring cultists, leading to insecurity in the area,” the statement added.

According to the governor, his administration remains committed to the promotion of peace and security across the state.

He said any traditional ruler or government official indicted for promoting insecurity will face the full weight of the law.

The withdrawal of the traditional ruler takes immediate effect.