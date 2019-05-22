Fayemi Elected As Chairman Of Nigeria Governors Forum

Channels Television  
Updated May 22, 2019

 

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has been elected as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum.

Fayemi was chosen by a consensus after he was nominated by Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, with Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa seconding his nomination.

The Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal will act as Fayemi’s deputy in the governor’s forum.

The announcement was made on Tuesday night by the Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari who is also the outgoing chairman of the NGF.

While thanking the governors for the trust vested on him, Fayemi promised to work for the overall interest of Nigerians.

 



