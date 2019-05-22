Buhari Orders Security Chiefs To Investigate ‘Shocking’ Katsina Killings

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Security Chiefs to investigate the shocking killings in Katsina State.

The President who received the report of the killings with shock assured Nigerians that the government will restore peace and stability in the polity.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President directed Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin to constitute an assessment team to intervene immediately in the state and bring feedback.

“President Buhari, specifically, instructed the security chiefs to find out how the operation was carried out by the perpetrators, not minding the Holy month of Ramadhan, and put in place structures to prevent future occurrence.

“The President, who has been briefed on the criminal and political intents of the attacks in Katsina and other parts of the North, described the carnage as senseless.

“President Buhari admonished that all those instigating violence in the North and other parts of the country will be exposed and made to face the wrath of the law”

He commiserated with the Governor and people of Katsina State over the losses. He prayed that Allah will comfort those who have lost loved ones.