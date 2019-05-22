Buhari Pays Tribute To ‘True Patriot’ James Ocholi At Valedictory FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday paid tribute to the late James Ocholi, who served under him as Minister of State for Labour until his death in a road accident on March 6, 2016.

The President paid tribute to the late minister during the valedictory meeting of the Federal Executive Council inside the Presidential Villa.

“Some of our colleagues, with whom we started this journey, unfortunately, are not here to join us in celebrating our successes,” the President told those present at the meeting before urging them to remember Ocholi, who was killed in the car crash along with his wife and son.

“Specifically, I must recognise our late brother, James Ocholi SAN who passed away in a fearful motor accident with his wife, Blessing and son, Joshua only four months after being sworn in as a Minister.

“I want us to all put him, and indeed his family, in our memory. He was a true patriot committed to our CHANGE agenda.”

President Buhari also acknowledged the contribution of ministers who had resigned, while praising the cabinet members for their roles in the successes recorded by his administration.

Four years after sweeping to power, promising to fight corruption, improve the nation’s security and strengthen the economy, President Buhari believes much has been accomplished.

He said, “We inherited a broken economy which eventually went into recession in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2016. The situation was further compounded by insecurity and massive corruption.

“Many would have given up. Indeed, many outside commentators said our situation was well nigh hopeless. However, we all came together and pushed forward to deliver our campaign promise to rescue our country from its parlous state.”