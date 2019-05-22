Channels Kids Cup Day 2: Goal Fest As Kaduna Blast Five Past Ogun

It was a goal fest at the Agege Stadium in Lagos as the Channels International Kids Cup entered its second day with 18 goals from ten games.

The boys from Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Primary School were the most on-song for the day as they fired five goals past their opponents – Ansar-Ud-Deen Primary School from Ogun State.

Matchday 2 began with the game between Umunga Community Primary School who came all the way from Ebonyi State and Holy Trinity Primary School from Ekiti.

The match ended in a 1:1 draw, just in time for the start of the second game between St Williams Primary School (Oyo) and African Church Primary School (Lagos). The boys from the Lagos metropolis got the better of their opponents, winning by a lone goal.

Group B produced just one goal; while Eghaguere Primary School from Edo played a goalless draw with Samfra Primary School, Lagos, Model Primary School (Yenagoa) lost 0:1 to Qua Iboe Primary School from Kogi State.

African Church Primary School (Lagos) lost 0:1 to Holy Saviour Primary School from Modakeke (Osun) in a Group A match that left the crowd cheering and clapping, as the young lads thrilled them with sensational skills and powerful shots.

The game between Holy Trinity Nur/Pry School (Ado Ekiti) and Nosiere Primary School (Agbor) ended 1:2, with the boys from Delta State coming from behind to clinch all three points.

Adetunji Nur/Pry School (Ilorin) beat Saint Williams Basic School from Oke Ado (Oyo State) 2:1, in a match which saw the boys from Kwara come back from a goal down, to win the keenly contested game.

Two teams from other West African nations featured in the last games for the day, Afuaman Municipal from Ghana and Ecole Eveil De Port-Novo from Benin Republic.

While Afuaman were defeated by Banham Model (Rivers State) 0:1, Ecole Eveil put one fantastic goal past the goalie for Umunaga Community Primary School (Ebonyi), to give the visitors a victory which was well celebrated.

With two of the eight quarter-final tickets already booked by Team Kwara and the boys from Benin Republic, the games will continue on Thursday, May 23, as teams would be slugging it out for the remaining six spots left, for the next round.