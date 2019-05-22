Fire Razes BRT Bus On Third Mainland Bridge

One of the buses used for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Lagos has been razed by fire on the third mainland bridge.

The bus which was heading towards Iyana-Oworo caught fire just after Adeniji Adele axis of the bridge.

The Lagos fire service and LASTMA officials later arrived the scene to put out the fire and also manage the traffic.

Well done to @LAG_FireService for their prompt response. The fire has been successfully put out. As we await @lasemasocial for evacuation. @followlastma on ground to manage busy traffic . Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/XKFt0mvSNu — LASTMA (@followlastma) May 22, 2019

The wreckage of the bus was at the scene awaiting evacuation as at the time of filing this report.

No casualty was reported.

See photos below…