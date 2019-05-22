Fire Razes BRT Bus On Third Mainland Bridge

Channels Television  
Updated May 22, 2019

 

One of the buses used for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Lagos has been razed by fire on the third mainland bridge.

The bus which was heading towards Iyana-Oworo caught fire just after Adeniji Adele axis of the bridge.

The Lagos fire service and LASTMA officials later arrived the scene to put out the fire and also manage the traffic.

 

 

The wreckage of the bus was at the scene awaiting evacuation as at the time of filing this report.

No casualty was reported.

 

See photos below…



More on In Pictures

PHOTOS: Police Barricade Roads Leading To Presidential Election Tribunal

President Buhari Returns To Abuja After Lesser Hajj

Floods Hit Parts Of Lagos After Heavy Rains

Ondo Youths Protest Over Lack Of Development In Ilaje

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV