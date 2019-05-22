PHOTOS: Police Barricade Roads Leading To Presidential Election Tribunal

PHOTOS: Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun

 

A combined team of the police and civil defence have barricaded the roads leading to the appeal court premises of the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The police gave a traffic advisory through a press release informing commuters and the general public that the roads leading to the tribunal will be barricaded for safety reasons.

