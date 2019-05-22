Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal Adjourns Ruling On PDP’s Application Till 2pm

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has adjourned ruling on the application by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) till 2 pm.

The party is asking the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, to recuse herself from the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

It made the request in a petition dated May 8 and jointly signed by its National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, and its National Secretary, Senator Umaru Tsauri.

In today’s hearing, counsel to the PDP and its Presidential Candidate, Mr Levi Uzoukwu in adopting the motion before the tribunal said that the husband to the chairman of the tribunal by his election into the Senate would soon become a member of the decision making body of the APC.

According to him, her husband’s new status will allow him to attend the national convention of his party and that a national convention of any party is the highest decision-making body of any political party.

“Based on these facts and others stated in their application the application should be allowed and consequently order should follow”.

In objecting to the application counsel to INEC which is the first respondent Mr Yunus Usman told the court that the application is against section 42 of the Constitution which is against discrimination.

He said that the application by the petitioners is discriminatory against the chairman of the Tribunal.