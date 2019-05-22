UK House Of Commons Leader Leadsom Resigns

UK House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom announced her resignation from the government on Wednesday over Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of the Brexit crisis.

The senior member of May’s Conservative Party said in a letter to the British leader that she was quitting because “I no longer believe that our approach will deliver on the (2016) referendum result”, which triggered Britain’s efforts to leave the EU after four decades of membership.

