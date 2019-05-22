UK House Of Commons Leader Leadsom Resigns

Channels Television  
Updated May 22, 2019
Britain’s Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom leaves after attending the weekly meeting of the Cabinet at 10 Downing Street in central London on May 21, 2019.
Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

 

UK House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom announced her resignation from the government on Wednesday over Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of the Brexit crisis.

The senior member of May’s Conservative Party said in a letter to the British leader that she was quitting because “I no longer believe that our approach will deliver on the (2016) referendum result”, which triggered Britain’s efforts to leave the EU after four decades of membership.

Read Also: May Faces Defeat In Final Brexit Gamble



