APC Congratulates Fayemi As Chairman Of Nigeria Governors’ Forum

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, for emerging the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

A statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, says, “The NGF’s unanimous election of Fayemi to lead the Forum till 2021 is indeed a right choice judging by Fayemi’s proven record of progressive leadership and experience as a development expert, minister, governor, among other endeavours.

“Since its establishment, the non-partisan Nigeria Governors’ Forum has been a strategic partner in deepening democracy and entrenching good governance in the country.

“We are confident that the NGF under Fayemi’s leadership will continue in this best practice by cooperating and supporting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration in delivering on the Change Agenda for Nigerians, particularly as the country gears up for the next four year of the administration’s renewed mandate”.

The party wished Fayemi a very successful and impactful tenure and looks forward to a cordial relationship between the NGF and the President Buhari-led APC administration.

“This undoubtedly will ensure the successful implementation of the Next Level plans for our collective progress as a country”.