Buhari Presides Over Police Council Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over police council meeting.

It is expected that the acting Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu who took over from the former, Ibrahim Idris would be confirmed today.

Mr Muhammad Adamu was appointed in January 15, 2019.

The chairman of the police service Commission, Musiliu Smith and the 36 Governors are also part of the meeting.