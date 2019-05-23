Buhari Congratulates Fayemi As Chairman Of Nigeria Governors’ Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The President said that Fayemi’s choice was by consensus, indicating the degree of confidence reposed in him by his colleagues.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President urged the new chairman to see his election as a unique opportunity to forge a deeper harmonious and fruitful working relationship not only with the Federal Government but also with other arms and tiers of government.

Stressing that the “The focal objective of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at all times ought to be the higher interest of the people of this country above partisan, political, religious or regional differences,” President Buhari expresses the readiness of the Federal Government to support the Forum to realise its laudable objectives.

He wished Governor Fayemi a successful tenure and commended his immediate predecessor, Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara State for his leadership as chairman of the NGF.