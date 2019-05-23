Buhari’s Second Term Is For Legacy Building – Adesina

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, says Buhari’s second term is for building up a lasting legacy.

He stated this on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“The second term is a term for legacy building. The President would do all that will stand in good stead in the memory of Nigerians as a President that came, that saw and that conquered,” he said amid criticism that trailed the President’s slow handling of the nation’s affairs.

When asked if the cabals, a group of individuals considered to be wielding large influence over the president are still holding sway over the presidency, Adesina denied knowledge of such.

The presidential spokesman claimed that the cabal is neither visible to the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo nor himself.

“Unless you tell me who they are. The Vice President has told the media that he doesn’t know of a cabal, (they are not visible to the vice president) neither are they visible to me.

“No, unless you can prove to me that there is indeed a cabal. If I have not seen a cabal, nothing like that has affected my work in any negative sense, then I can’t agree with you that there is indeed a cabal,” he stated.

Adesina’s comments come shortly after the President presided over the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting ahead of his inauguration for a second term on May 29.

During the meeting, he directed ministers to continue till May 28, and handover their schedules to the permanent secretaries of their respective ministries.