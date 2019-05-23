CSOs Protest Over Electricity In Edo Assembly

Members of the Civil Society Organisations on Thursday staged a peaceful protest at the Edo State House of Assembly.

The aggrieved CSOs faulted the lawmakers for passing a bill on electricity theft, which according to them is at the instance of the Benin electricity distribution company (BEDC).

While at the gate of the Assembly, the pelted rotten tomatoes and mangoes before moving to the Government House in the state capital.

A spokesperson for the group, Agho Omobude told Channels Television that the bill itself would not have been a problem if only the lawmakers had passed a bill against estimated billing by BEDC to protect consumers.

See photos below: