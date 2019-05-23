Dickson Emerges Chairman Of PDP Governors Forum

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has emerged Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei disclosed this in a statement signed on Wednesday

He stated that the former Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State, announced Dickson’s emergence after a meeting at the Gombe State Governors Lodge, Abuja, on Wednesday night.

READ ALSO: Court Asked To Bar Gbajabiamila From Reps Speakership Race

The meeting was attended by all the PDP governors. Also in attendance was the Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Dankwambo told journalists that the governors elected under the platform expressed concern over the state of insecurity in the country.

According to him, the governors were worried by the adverse effects of the growing insecurity on food production in the country. He added that the governors decried the situation where farmers are scared of going to the farms in fear of being killed or kidnapped.

READ ALSO: Court Asked To Bar Gbajabiamila From Reps Speakership Race

The Governors, therefore, called on President Muhammad Buhari to address the challenge by declaring a state of emergency on security.

Until his emergence as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Dickson was the Chairman of the PDP’s Standing Committee on Reconciliation.

Dickson who is the Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum is also co-Chairman Southern Governors Forum.

He made serious efforts to wrest the party from disintegration during the most challenging period of its existence after its defeat in the 2015 elections.