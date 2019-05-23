Federal Government Has Been Generous To All States – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Buhari-led Government has been generous to all 36 states within the Federation.

Osinbajo said this in Imo State on Thursday, while addressing a crowd at the commissioning of Mother and Child Hospital located in the State‘s capital, Owerri.

At the commissioning exercise where he represented President Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo noted that the series of projects executed by Governor Rochas Okorocha, are laudable but it won’t be out of place to point out that the Federal Government has been good to Imo and every other state in the country.

“The Federal Government has been extremely generous not just in Imo State but all other states,” the Vice President said.

Osinbajo thanked the First Lady of the state for being the inspiration for the Mother and Child Project which would be of great benefit to expectant mothers and children.

He also said that the hospital project encapsulates the passion of Governor Okorocha for people of the state especially those who cannot afford many of the services and things that will make them comfortable.

The Vice President commended the project and the many initiatives of Okorocha, noting that if governors are sincere to themselves, they will be able to deliver the dividends of democracy to their people.

“The Federal Government and indeed the APC family are proud of you. By what you have achieved, it is possible for governors to develop their respective states without looking for assistance from the Federal Government.”

On his part, Governor Okorocha thanked Professor Yemi Osinbajo who had earlier visited the state to commission other projects.

Okorocha said there are more projects to be commissioned and hoped that when called upon the Presidency would as always show support.

Some of the recent projects commissioned in Imo State include the Sam Mbakwe Airport, New Police Headquarters and Mother and Child Hospital, all located in the state capital, Owerri.