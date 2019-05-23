Ondo Kidnapped Travellers Regain Freedom

Three travellers abducted by armed men last Friday along Auga- Ise road in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State have regained their freedom.

Two of the victims were said to be on their way to Ikare Akoko for a wedding, while the third person was coming from Ibese in Ogun State to Obajana, Kogi State when they were abducted by the gunmen.

Policemen alongside local vigilante groups in the area reportedly ensured the victims were released.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, SP Femi Joseph confirmed their release to Channels Television.

He said police investigations are going on to apprehend the kidnappers.