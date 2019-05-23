Ondo Kidnapped Travellers Regain Freedom

Channels Television  
Updated May 23, 2019

Suspected Ritualists Kill 80-Year-Old Woman In Ondo

 

Three travellers abducted by armed men last Friday along Auga- Ise road in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of Ondo State have regained their freedom.

Two of the victims were said to be on their way to Ikare Akoko for a wedding, while the third person was coming from Ibese in Ogun State to Obajana, Kogi State when they were abducted by the gunmen.

READ ALSOGunmen Abduct Three Travelers In Ondo

Policemen alongside local vigilante groups in the area reportedly ensured the victims were released.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, SP Femi Joseph confirmed their release to Channels Television.

He said police investigations are going on to apprehend the kidnappers.



More on Crime Watch

Bandits Kill Over 26 People In Katsina

Police Deploy Personnel To Katsina Communities After Attacks

Court Sentences Cameroonian Cook To Death By Hanging For Killing Boss

Gunmen Kidnap Two FRSC Officials

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV