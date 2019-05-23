Security Challenges: Buhari Summons Governor Masari

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari over recent security challenges in the state.

According to a statement made by Femi Adesina, Governor Masari was received in the State House on Wednesday 22nd of May, 2019.

The President’s media aide in his communique on Thursday, did not however, state categorically what the meeting’s outcome was.

Masari’s summoning comes on the heels of recent attacks in some ares within Katsina State, the latest being an attack on three communities in Dan Musa, Faskari and Batsari local government areas leading to the death of 26 people.

In reaction to the killings President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Security Chiefs to investigate the killings.

The President who received the report of the killings with shock assured Nigerians that the government will restore peace and stability in the polity.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President directed Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin to constitute an assessment team to intervene immediately in the state and bring feedback.