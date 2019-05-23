Trump Congratulates India’s Modi, BJP On ‘BIG’ Election Win

President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP party on their landslide election victory.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory!” Trump tweeted.

“Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!” Trump said.