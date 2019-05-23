Trump Congratulates India’s Modi, BJP On ‘BIG’ Election Win

Channels Television  
Updated May 23, 2019
US President Donald Trump 
SAUL LOEB / AFP

 

President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP party on their landslide election victory.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory!” Trump tweeted.

READ ALSO: Modi Set For Landslide Victory In Indian Election

“Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!” Trump said.



More on World News

Outrage Over Parade Of Children For Adoption In Shopping Centre

US Charges Julian Assange With Violating Espionage Act

Modi Set For Landslide Victory In Indian Election

British Government Postpones Brexit Vote

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV