US Charges Julian Assange With Violating Espionage Act

Channels Television  
Updated May 23, 2019
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.  AFP photo.

 

The Justice Department on Thursday charged WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with violating the US Espionage Act in the publishing of military and diplomatic files in 2010, rejecting his claim that he is a journalist.

The department unveiled 17 new charges against Assange accusing him of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning with stealing secret US files and also recklessly exposing and endangering confidential sources in the Middle East and China who were named in the files.

 



