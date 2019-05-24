Court Strikes Out Case On Source Of Funds For Buhari’s Nomination Form

Justice Danlami Senchi of an Abuja High Court on Monday struck out the suit filed by Ozuzu Theodora and three others against President Muhammed Buhari.

The plaintiff had approached the court over the source of funds used in purchasing President Buhari’s nomination form for the 2019 Presidential election.

The court struck out the suit on the ground that it lacks jurisdiction to entertain the suit since section 308 of the 1999 constitution as amended confers immunity on President Buhari.

Justice Senchi also awarded the cost of N2million against the plaintiff for filing processes aimed at irritating and annoying the court including embarrassing public officers.

The plaintiff is ordered to pay the cost within 14 days.