Evans’ Trial: Court Adjourns As Co-Defendant Alleges Failed Surgery

The trial of Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans took an interesting turn on Thursday as one of his co-defendants, Linus Okpara told a Lagos High Court sitting in the Igbosere area that he had a failed surgery.

Okpara who is standing trial alongside the suspected billionaire kidnapper is the third of four defendants in an attempted murder case filed against Evans and the others by the Lagos State Government before Justice Adedayo Akintoye.

The defendant who is on remand at the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison, Lagos, alongside the others claimed that a surgery he underwent while in prison custody had failed.

At the last adjourned date on Thursday, the 16th of May, Okpara’s new counsel, Mr CJ Jiakponna, told the court that his client had a pending bail application because of an unresolved health challenge.

The judge adjourned till Thursday, May 23 for Jiakponna to argue the bail application after he would have served the prosecution counsel, Mr Y. G. Oshoala.

When the case came up on Thursday, Jiakponna did not move the bail application. Rather he moved another application seeking an order compelling the Medical Director of the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison to issue a medical report on Okpara’s state of health.

“The applicant had a failed operation which might require treatment at an outside hospital. If, at the end of the day, the medical report says he can be managed in the prison, we will not be able to move his (bail) application.

“We urge your lordship to grant this application. The law places a high premium on a human’s life.”

The prosecution did not oppose the application.

“In the interest of justice, we will not be opposing the application,” Oshoala said.

In her ruling on the issue, Justice Akintoye granted his request.

“In the absence of any objection to the motion filed on behalf of third defendant Okpara Linus, the Medical Director is hereby ordered to issue a medical report to the court within the next seven days,” she said.

The case has been adjourned to June 27.