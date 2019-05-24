Channels Kids Cup: Schools From Benin Rep, Kwara, Others Advance

Semi-finalists have emerged in Season 11 of the Channels International Kids Cup following the conclusion of quarter-final matches at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Adetunji Primary School from Kwara State picked the first semi-final spot after beating Afuaman Municipal School, from Ghana 2-0.

Taofeek Ismaeel scored the game’s first goal directly from a free-kick in the first half before Ibrahim Abolade added a second in the second half to seal victory for Kwara.

Ecole Eveil from Benin Republic also advanced to the last 4 with 2-1 victory over Eghaguere Primary School from Edo State.

After playing a 1-1 draw in regulation time, Banham Model from Rivers State beat holy Saviour Primary School from Osun State 5-3 on penalties to advance to the last four.

Completing the semi-final line up is Lagos State representatives; Samfra Primary School.

They beat Nosiere Primary School from delta state 4-3 on penalties after playing goalless in regulation time.