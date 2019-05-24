Man Arrested For Allegedly Producing Adulterated Drinks

A 49-year-old father of four has been arrested by the Ogun State Police command for allegedly producing adulterated beverage drinks.

He was paraded at the state police command on Friday while the police explained that his actions pose a threat to the health of unsuspecting members of the public.

Read Also: Evans’ Trial: Court Adjourns As Co-Defendant Alleges Failed Surgery

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, thereafter, warned members of the public to be careful of purchasing fake products and make efforts to confirm the authenticity of what they consume.

He then stated that the suspect would soon be arraigned in a competent court of jurisdiction.