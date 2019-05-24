Man Arrested For Allegedly Producing Adulterated Drinks

Channels Television  
Updated May 24, 2019

Police Dismiss Inspector For 'Shooting And Killing Kolade Johnson'

 

A 49-year-old father of four has been arrested by the Ogun State Police command for allegedly producing adulterated beverage drinks.

He was paraded at the state police command on Friday while the police explained that his actions pose a threat to the health of unsuspecting members of the public.

Read Also: Evans’ Trial: Court Adjourns As Co-Defendant Alleges Failed Surgery

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, thereafter, warned members of the public to be careful of purchasing fake products and make efforts to confirm the authenticity of what they consume.

He then stated that the suspect would soon be arraigned in a competent court of jurisdiction.



More on Crime Watch

Evans’ Trial: Court Adjourns As Co-Defendant Alleges Failed Surgery

Ondo Kidnapped Travellers Regain Freedom

Bandits Kill Over 26 People In Katsina

Police Deploy Personnel To Katsina Communities After Attacks

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV