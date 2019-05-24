NFF President Praises Channels TV For Organising Kids Cup

The Channels International Kids Cup has continued to catch the attention and support of football lovers within and outside Nigeria.

This is just as President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, praised the management of Channels Media Group for organising the competition aimed at developing football at the grassroots.

Four days after Atlanta ’96 Gold medal winning coach Bonfrere Jo visited players at the venue of the competition, Pinnick also stunned the boys with a visit to the Agege Stadium on Friday.

He noted that the NFF was watching the competition and had noticed the improvements it has recorded annually.

“Every year you improve. From the depth of my soul; kudos. You guys have done excellently well. This is a tournament NFF will always protect,” said the First Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

He added, “So kudos to Channels TV; we hear you guys are also doing athletics, it’s massive. If other media organisations can emulate Channels TV, then we will have less problems to face.”

According to the NFF President, the competition is a protected tournament and it is interesting to note that the First NFF Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi, is part of the organisers.

“He (Akinwunmi) is the Chairman of the Youth Committee; whatever he proposes to us, definitely I will have it approved,” Pinnick promised.

On the state of Nigerian football, he said the country is doing very great and the NFF is supporting the various teams participating in international competitions.

The NFF President, therefore, urged those he described as supposed opponents to go beyond personal interests and contribute to the development of football in the country.

He urged them to “support us. If we have sinned against them, we are sorry. Let them come and support us and let’s move on.”

Pinnick commended Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, on the treatment of Christian Chukwu, former Nigerian international and national team coach.

He also appealed to other well-meaning citizens across the country to emulate the businessman and ensure Chukwu gets adequate treatment.

The NFF President’s visit to the stadium made today’s games more colourful as he played and danced with the pupils after their matches.

He watched the boys from Holy Saviour Modakeke, Osun State and their counterparts from Banham Model, Rivers State fight for a spot in the semi-finals.

The NFF President celebrated with the Rivers boys who won 5-4 on penalties and danced ‘Zanku’ with the Osun boys whom he encouraged following their loss.

Meanwhile, Adetunji Primary School from Kwara, Ecole Eveil from Benin Republic, and Samfra School from Lagos have also advanced to the semis of the 11th edition of the tournament.

The Kwara boys will face their counterparts from Benin Republic while the schools from Rivers and Lagos will fight for a spot in the final.

