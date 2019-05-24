VP Osinbajo To Attend Ramaphosa’s Presidential Inauguration In South Africa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to attend the inauguration of South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Saturday.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande on Friday, Osinbajo will represent the country alongside several other heads of State and Government from Africa and beyond who are expected at the swearing-in ceremony.

He added that Osinbajo will “depart Nigeria on Friday evening, accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Osinbajo is “expected back in Abuja on Saturday evening”, he added.