Zamfara Election: INEC Holds Emergency Meeting On Supreme Court’s Judgment

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), held an emergency meeting on Friday to consider the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Governorship, National and State Assembly elections held in Zamfara state.

According to a statement by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, the meeting is for the body to determine the next course of action.

He added that the commission will meet on Saturday, May 25, 2019, to further deliberate on the issues arising from the judgment.

The Apex Court earlier on Friday, had ruled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not hold valid party primaries as required by law, and held that all the votes scored by the APC are ‘wasted votes’.

The court also ruled that the candidates of political parties with the second highest valid votes and the requisite spread should be declared as having been elected.